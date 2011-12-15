Shares in International Personal Finance (IPF) drop 8.9 percent, the top FTSE 250 faller, as the emerging markets lender issues a cautious trading statement, warning on the impact of adverse currency movements.

"IPF's typically brief pre-close update notes slower growth in credit issued, warns on the impact of exchange rates for 2012  and flags a one-off reduction to the 2011 effective tax rate," Canaccord Genuity says in a note.

The broker says, at present, aside from adjusting the effective tax rate for 2011, it does not envisage making further changes to its forecasts for IPF, having recently cut them anyway on the outlook for currency rates.

However, Canaccord expects consensus estimates to reduce for IPF and says it will look at its estimates again when IPF's hedging rates are announced in January.

"We expect the shares to react negatively to the scale of the impact of FX," Canaccord says, keeping a "hold" rating and 248 pence price target on IPF.

Numis Securities retains a "buy" rating and 393 pence target price on IPF.

"As expected the growth of credit issued has slowed with a cautious outlook for 2012. We leave our forecasts unchanged (with the exception of a one off tax benefit this year) with record profits expected again," the broker says.

"Credit quality remains good, IPF is cheap being valued at 6 times this years earnings," Numis adds.

