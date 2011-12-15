Shares in Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, fall 3 percent after a brief limit down suspension and a new historic low, on uncertainties on the capital increase a big creditor and shareholder are calling for.

"There are a lot of (newspaper) articles on what will happen, a new capital increase as well as new offshore owners," a Milan broker says referring to reports main owner Premafin is owned 20 percent by offshore companies.

"It is all negative and there is a lot of uncertainty," he says.

A second Milan broker says there is little investor interest in Fondiaria and limited room to short the stock because of regulator restrictions.

Fondiaria said earlier this week it was looking at a capital increase as urged by creditor Mediobanca and 7 percent shareholder UniCredit.

On Thursday, UniCredit said it would examine any capital increase to see how the funds would be used and how the company can be restructured.

