Shares in John Wood Group fall 4.5 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 faller, as the energy services firm warned that its WG PSN unit, bought a year ago for close to $1 billion, was not performing as well as hoped, with Numis Securities placing its "buy" rating under review.

"Wood Group's trading statement continues a number of moving parts, nevertheless, management expect FY11 to be in-line with consensus expectations," says Numis in a note.

The broker notes, however, that Wood Group guides at potential continued WG PSN contract losses, due to a slower than expected start-up at Petroleum Development Oman and on a LSTK (lump sum turnkey) project in Colombia will continue in full-year 2012.

Numis says its full-year 2012 earnings forecasts for Wood Group are under review as it determines the impact of the loss making contracts, and higher engineering margins, and it also places its rating under review.

