The FTSE Small Cap index drops 0.6 percent by midday, underperperforming gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps indexes, ahead 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, following sharp falls in the previous session.

Oxford BioMedica (OXB) sheds 24.8 percent as the firm says patients taking a higher dose of its ProSavin drug to treat Parkinson's disease did not show a greater improvement than those taking a lower dose.

"While OXB's overview of the interim analysis of ProSavin at its highest 5 times dose reads positively, the facts are that the size of the effect on primary endpoint at six months are inseparable from the expected placebo effect," says Peel Hunt in a note, downgrading its rating for OXB to "sell" and halving its target price to 3 pence.

Cohort gains 6.6 percent after the electronic warfare firm posts a 69 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit to 3.0 million pounds, on revenue increased by 14 percent to 37.4 million pounds, and says it is on track to meet management expectations with much of its second-half revenue already underpinned by its order book.

"Cohort's interims are well ahead of our expectations  Overall, the company's operating performance is much improved, although there is more to come in the 2H and beyond, and with a very strong balance sheet the stock should start to properly re-rate over the next 12 months," Investec Securities says in a note, reiterating its "buy" rating on the stock.

