The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.6 percent lower, underperperforming gains by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, following sharp falls in the previous session.

Pursuit Dynamics plunges 54.2 percent as the technology developer reports a wider full-year loss and says it will raise about 9.4 million pounds through a 1-for-8 rights issue at 100 pence a share to fund the commercialisation of its technology portfolio.

The company, which also announced the resignation of Chief Executive Roel Pieper on Thursday, says the rights issue will give it the financial resources needed to become profitable and generate cash.

Cohort adds 8.2 percent after the electronic warfare firm posts a 69 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit 3.0 million pounds, as revenue increased by 14 percent to 37.4 million pounds, and says it is on track to meet management expectations with much of its second-half revenue already underpinned by its order book.

