European shares stay higher as Wall Street gains in early trade after New York state manufacturing data rises to its highest level since May and U.S. jobless claims slip to a three-and-a-half year low, suggesting growth in the economy is improving.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index is up 1.3 percent at 964.54 points, while on Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are up 0.9 to 1 percent.

In Europe, Old Mutual is the most actively traded stock, up 11.1 percent, after the insurer said it would sell its non-core Nordic business to Skandia Liv.

