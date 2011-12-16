European stock index futures point to a higher open for equities, with signs of some strength in the U.S. economy improving sentiment, and higher metals prices seen supporting mining stocks.

At 0730 GMT, futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures are 0.3 to 0.7 percent higher.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

No major European company announcing results on Friday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q2 2012 Darden Restaurants Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0745 FR Business Climate

1000 EZ Trade Balance

1330 US CPI

1530 US ECRI Weekly

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net