The correlation of stocks in the FTSE 100 has risen sharply in 2011, UBS analysts say in a note, hitting a post-Lehman Brothers collapse high as macroeconomic newsflow continues to drive markets.

"In a macro-driven environment we recommend a balanced portfolio. Within the cyclicals we are overweight the miners, which are among the biggest de-raters this year, but recommend underweights in tech and travel & leisure," they say.

"Within the defensives we prefer some of the laggards, including the food retailers and aerospace & defence, where earnings momentum and performance now looks to be turning," the bank adds.

Among specific stocks, UBS says it is adding British Land to its '1st eleven' at the expense of Vodafone, citing the former's "5.9 Percent dividend yield, together with the prospect of the resumption of a progressive policy in May 2012".

Among its other top picks are: AB Foods, Aggreko, Centrica , GlaxoSmithKline, Lloyds Banking Group, Pearson , Prudential, Rio Tinto, Tesco and Weir .

