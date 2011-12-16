European stocks rise slightly in early trade, extending the previous session's tentative rebound from a week-long drop, helped by better-than-feared U.S. macro data, but lingering concerns over the euro zone debt crisis keep gains in check.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.2 percent at 963.42 points, but on track to record a weekly loss of around 2 percent.

Miners rise 0.9 percent, tracking higher metal prices. Rio Tinto gains 1.1 percent.

