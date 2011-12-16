Shares in Carnival Corp are up 1.8 percent, among the top FTSE 100 gainers, after HSBC upgrades the cruise ship operator to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises its target price, citing the sales outlook in Europe and the United States, bunker fuel trends and the firm's low valuation.

"We expect Carnival to benefit from US consumer resilience, higher-end European exposure and bunker fuel trends," the bank says, adding the stock is "Currently trading on EV/berth close to its 2008 low and below cost per berth despite increasing returns on capital."

HSBC gives the dual-listed stock a new target price of $38 or 2,450 pence, up from its previous target of $34 or 2,200 pence.

