Shares in world number two home appliance maker Electrolux fall as much as 2.2 percent following weak delivery data for suppliers in North America.

Deliveries of popular household appliances in North America fall 12 percent in November versus the same month a year earlier, figures from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, published late on Thursday, show.

Year-to-date, deliveries are down 5.1 percent on 2010.

"We have have some more positive signs from the United States in general via the macro picture, so I think this is disappointing, because it feels like this is clearly worse than expected," David Jacobson, an analyst with Pareto Ohman, says.

Electrolux shares are down 0.9 percent at 106.50 crowns at 0845 GMT, underperforming a flat market.

Reuters Messaging: daniel.dickson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net