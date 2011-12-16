Shares in BSkyB fall 1.9 percent and are the top faller in the FTSE 100, weighed by a downgrade to "neutral" from "buy" by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, with a target price of 770 pence from 800 pence, citing cost and competition concerns that could hit short-term operational performance.

While the firm trades on 14x estimated earnings per share in 2012, a 40 percent premium to the sector, and 16x free cash flow, the bank says "we believe this is justified by recurring revenues & secular growth from the triple play."

"However, our expectation of negative EPS momentum due to fibre upgrade costs and weak consumption, and competition concerns around YouView's launch in Q1 and football uncertainty in Q2, could curtail short term performance," it adds.

