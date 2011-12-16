Shares in Accor rise 3 percent, outperforming French blue chips , after Europe's largest hotel group seals an acquisition deal to expand its footprint in Australia and New Zealand.

Accor is buying Mirvac's hotel business in Australia and New Zealand for 195 million euros, as part of a growth strategy that includes a target of 40,000 rooms openings each year in 2012 and 2013.

"It's a small acquisition but it shows that Accor knows to seize oppportunities. It's quite a good news strategy-wise even if in the current climate we would prefer that companies do not increase debt," Oddo Securities analyst Guillaume Rascoussier says.

