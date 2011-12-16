Shares in copper miners Antofagasta and Kazakhmys jump over 4 percent thanks to a rebounding price for the red metal, as signs of economic growth in the United States help bolster optimism over demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange is up 1.5 percent after a week of losses as traders fretted over Europe's debt crisis.

Kazakhmys is also being boosted by news it has finalised a $1.5 billion loan facility from state-run China Development Bank for the development of its low-grade but large-scale Aktogay copper project.

The FTSE 350 Mining index, meanwhile, is up 2.4 percent.

To read more about Kazakhmys' loan deal, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net