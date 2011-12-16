The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early deals, underperforming bigger gains by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Blacks Leisure plunges 28 percent as Sports Direct International withdraws its possible offer for the struggling outdoor products retailer, although it says it remains a committed and supportive shareholder of Blacks, in which it holds a 22.48 percent stake.

Blacks said at the start of the month that it had put itself up for sale and warned investors the value of their shares could be wiped out in any deal.

Cosalt jumps 23 percent after non-executive chairman David Ross, who on Nov. 25 launched a 0.1 pence a share cash deal to take the offshore safety products group private, acquires 40.957 million shares in the firm, representing approximately 10.13 percent of the existing share capital, from a single shareholder at a price of 0.2 pence per share.

