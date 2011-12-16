Shares of French real-estate company Klepierre are up more than 5 percent, the best performers in their peer group, after newspaper Les Echos reports majority shareholder BNP Paribas may sell its stake.

"It will be interesting if BNP actually manages to sell Klepierre," a London-based analyst says. "Everyone in the banking sector is talking about selling these kinds of assets."

Klepierre's stock is down 24.1 percent year-to-date, worse than a 16.6 percent fall for the STOXX Europe real-estate index in the same period.

