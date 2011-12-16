Shares in Nokia are 1.5 percent lower, underperforming weaker technology shares, following dismal forecasts from its peer Research In Motion and a bearish note from Exane BNP Paribas, dealers say.

Overnight, Blackberry-maker RIM posted a sharp drop in profit, offered a dismal outlook for BlackBerry shipments around Christmas and delayed the likely arrival of a make-or-break overhaul of its smartphones.

"RIM's fall is adding worries over Nokia," says Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies, but adds Nokia could gain some of the market share RIM was losing.

Exane BNP Paribas cut its price target on Nokia shares to 3.30 euros from 3.70 euros and stuck to its "underperform" rating on the stock, after its consumer survey showed Europeans are not interested in Nokia's new flagship model, the Lumia 800.

"With only 2.2 percent of surveyed buyers firmly intending to purchase the Lumia, Nokia's first flagship Windows Phone is ... far behind the current blockbusters, Apple's iPhone 4S and Samsung's Galaxy S II," analyst Alexander Peterc says in a note.

