Shares in E.ON, the world's No.1 utility by sales, are down 0.5 percent, underperforming Germany's blue-chip index, after Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen tells TV news programme ARD Tagesthemen late on Thursday the company expects a net loss this year.

"We expect a net loss to be recorded of around 900 million euros ($1.2 billion)," DZ Bank analysts write. LBBW analyst Bernhard Jeggle even expects a net loss of 1.1 billion euros. Teyssen did not give a specific estimate.

E.ON earlier this week said it would book 3 billion euros in impairment charges, forcing it to lower the upper end of its operating profit target range for 2011.

