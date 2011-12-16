Credit Suisse is "overweight" on defensive stocks saying defensive-led market rallies are possible, while cyclicals have underperformed and their earnings momentum remains much worse than the overall market.

Its preferred defensives include the pharmaceutical sector, because of its profitability, balance sheets and sales growth. It likes Novartis, Bayer, Shire and Pfizer.

"Pharma has a lot of attractive 'macro' characteristics: it scores second on our macro scorecard, as it has the third highest dollar earnings of all the European sectors; is the best performing sector when ISM falls from the current level ... and is the fourth best performing sector when the European PMI is below 50," Credit Suisse says in its 2012 outlook report.

Credit Suisse says it continues to believe in the value of brands and the companies with attractive valuations include BAT, Swatch, Diageo and BMW in Europe and Philip Morris, Yum Brands and Kraft in the United States.

Among cyclicals, Credit Suisse is "overweight" on technology saying there is a strong emerging market angle in hardware and relative earnings momentum of software and PCs is the best of any sector. Positioning is cautious and the sector has defensive qualities such as strong balance sheets and short asset life that makes it easier to restructure.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net