The FTSE Small Cap index flat at midday, lagging gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps indexes, up 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.

Red Emperor Resources sheds 13.5 percent as the oil and gas explorer launches a placing of 37.178 million new ordinary shares at 11 pence per share, with the funds raised to be used for working capital and to progress the company's exploration drilling activities in Puntland and Georgia.

The group also says that drilling of the Puntland Shabeel-1 well and Georgia Kursebi 2 prospects are about to commence with both expected to spud in January, 2012.

Red Rock Resources, gains 13 percent after the mining and exploration company was upbeat on the analytical results from its 2011 field season on the Melville Bugt Project in north west Greenland late on Thursday.

The firm says a number of highly prospective iron formations were discovered during 2011 field reconnaissance program at Melville Bugt, with assay results showing iron contents up to 69.4 percent.

