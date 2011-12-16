Shares in Anglo-Dutch publishing group Reed Elsevier are down 0.6 percent in London, among the biggest FTSE 100 fallers, with the index up 0.6 percent, as BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades its rating to "neutral" from "buy" in a sector review.

On Reed, Merrill says that after a strong relative run through 2011, "we pause for breath given few new catalysts on the horizon and some concerns that historical pricing power may be easing."

However, blue chip peer Pearson gains 0.7 percent as Merrill upgrades its rating to "buy" from "neutral".

The broker says Pearson has the strongest balance sheet, significant competitive advantage and is a long-term structural growth story.

"In short, we believe it is best of breed and in times of uncertainty, we feel it is worth paying up for such quality," Merrill adds.

Overall the broker says it has cut forecasts, and adjusted target prices, across the European professional publishers to reflect the downward GDP trend, with, on average, earnings falling by 1.8 percent in 2012 and 2.5 percent in 2013.

"Despite these revisions, we think that the professional publishers continue to look attractive relative to other areas of the media sector, suggesting the outperformance recorded in 2011  can continue into 2012. Subscription and other recurring revenue streams, coupled with a geographic weighting outside of Europe make the segment relatively defensive," Merrill adds.

