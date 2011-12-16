The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.9 percent lower, underperforming the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both down 0.3 percent.

Red Emperor Resources falls 13.5 percent as the oil and gas explorer launches a placing of 37.178 million new ordinary shares at 11 pence per share, with the funds raised to be used for working capital and to progress the company's exploration drilling activities in Puntland and Georgia.

The group also says that drilling of the Puntland Shabeel-1 well and Georgia Kursebi 2 prospects are about to commence with both expected to spud in January, 2012.

Cosalt adds 14.3 percent after non-executive chairman David Ross, who on Nov. 25 launched a 0.1 pence a share cash deal to take the offshore safety products group private, acquires 40.957 million shares in the firm, representing approximately 10.13 percent of the existing share capital, from a single shareholder at a price of 0.2 pence per share.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net