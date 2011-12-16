Shares in Banco Popolare rise more than 6 percent, following a brief suspension limit up, after the Italian lender says a majority of note-holders in its 1 billion euro convertible bond have approved the issuance of up to 1.5 million new shares dedicated to the notes, a move which would reduce the dilution effect of the planned bond conversion.

"The market is happy they're getting ahead of the capital requirements and fighting the EBA (European Banking Authority)," says a London-based analyst, who declines to be named.

In November, Banco Popolare said it would convert the soft mandatory notes into equity to shore up its capital in order to meet tougher capital requirements set by the EBA.

Shares in Banco Popolare have dropped almost 62 percent this year, compared to a 36 percent decline in the European banking sector.

