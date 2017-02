Shares in Air Berlin are set to rise 10 percent according to pre-market indications, after Etihad took a 29.2 percent stake in Germany's second-largest airline and agreed on a strategic partnership.

"This is quite a sensation," a Frankfurt-based trader says. "Lets hope Air Berlin will be back on track with this partnership."

The German blue chip index is indicated to open 1.2 percent lower.

