European stock index futures point to sharp falls on concerns the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il will trigger regional instability, while Fitch's warning on the euro zone debt crisis also hits investor sentiment.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are down 1.0-1.4 percent.

No major European companies reporting.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q3 2012 Red Hat Inc RHT

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

1500 US NAHB Dec

