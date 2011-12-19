Credit Suisse's market and macro views for 2012 are cautiously optimistic, focusing on QE (quantitative easing) heading off a deflationary outcome and perceived tail risks receding.

"We believe the political will, and a consciousness of the ultimate costs involved, will see the Euro area crisis ultimately resolved. That is not to say this is a world in which to base stock selection on strong macro views," says the broker in note setting out its key themes for 2012.

"As much as the exposure to event risk such an approach results in, sub-trend growth and severe constraints on the access to external capital suggests strong business models will prevail," the broker adds.

Credit Suisse says highlighting companies that can help themselves rather than rely on the cycle to do it for them is its focus for 2012.

The broker looks for structural strengths market exposure, pricing power, structural growth and, ultimately, the ability to reward a shareholder with a growing dividend.

