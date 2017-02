European shares fall early, extending their sharp 1-1/2 week retreat as the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il fuels worries of instability in the region, while a warning from Fitch about possible credit downgrades in Europe also hits investment sentiment.

By 0820 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 0.4 percent at 953.11 points. The index has lost nearly 9 percent since a high hit on Dec. 7.

