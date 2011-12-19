Shares in Ocado drop 12 percent, the biggest FTSE 250 faller, with the index down 0.6 percent, as the British online grocer guides down its full-year profit forecasts in a trading update.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank points out that Ocado has guided full-year EBITDA to between 27.5-28.5 million pounds, which is around 18 percent below the consensus forecast of 34.3 million pounds.

"The statement notes that profit margins were hit by production issues at (distribution centre) CFC1 and by the need to employ additional labour to protect customer service levels during work to install further capacity," Espirito says in a note.

The broker says while this will be phased out as installation work at CFC1 is completed, there is likely to be concern that Ocado is finding it increasingly difficult to compete against Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury and Asda.

"The previous trading update on 19 September also noted further investment in customer service and management warned of slightly lower than expected profit margins, so investors are likely to question whether this really is just a short term issue," Espirito adds.

