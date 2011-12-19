Shares in German sugar company Suedzucker are up 2.7 percent, one of the top-gainers in a 0.3 percent weaker European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares after analysts at Goldman Sachs raised the stock to "buy", citing long-term benefits from rising sugar prices.

"Suedzucker and Agrana are key beneficiaries of strength in European sugar pricing within our coverage; sugar pricing is the key driver of returns for these stocks," writes Goldman analyst Rosie Edwards in a client note.

The analyst expects prices to rise, driven by emerging markets.

Suedzucker shares have won 19 percent so far this year, outperforming the German midcap index which has lost 16 percent.

Agrana shares are flat.

