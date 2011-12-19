Shares in Ashstead Group gain 1.9 percent, outperforming a 0.2 percent lower FTSE 250 <.FTMC index>, as some traders cite the benefits of a read-across from a consolidation move in the U.S. equipment hire market.

United Rentals, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Friday that it is to buy rival RSC Holdings for about $1.9 billion.

"Overall, we view United Rentals' merger with RSC Holdings as a small net positive for Ashtead's US business with an opportunity to gain market share through the integration risk and depot rationalisation as the deal plays out," says Numis Securities in a note.

In addition, the broker says, it does not believe the merger derails the structural growth opportunity for the leading rental players in the U.S.

Numis repeats its "buy" rating on Asthtead, as does Seymour Pierce.

"We do not think the acquisition will have a significant impact on Ashtead given the highly fragmented nature of the market," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

