The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.2 percent in early trade, tracking similar falls by the FTSE 100 index, also down 0.2 percent, while the FTSE 250 index sheds 0.4 percent.

Blacks Leisure drops another 12.5 percent as hopes of a formal takeover bid for the struggling outdoor goods are fading as rival retailers and buy-out firms see a pre-pack administration as the only viable solution for the indebted group, the Financial Times says on Monday.

Blacks' shares plunged on Friday after Sports Direct International withdrew its possible offer for the group, although it said it remains a committed and supportive shareholder of Blacks, in which it holds a 22.48 percent stake.

Yell Group adds 8.6 percent as the under-pressure directories publisher says that an overwhelming majority of its lenders support the group's new strategy and agree to several additional debt-related and administrative amendments.

