Shares in Technicolor fall as much as 7.5 pct to an all-time low after the French set-top box and DVD-maker issues a profit warning and says it will cut 600 jobs as the group struggles with a challenging macroeconomic environment in Europe.

"The environment has deteriorated in Europe since October, principally affecting the digital delivery business while the technology division should also be impacted by delays in contracts signings and Entertainment services should be slightly below expectations by impacted soft market demand in Europe," a Paris-based trader says.

The stock has plummeted 72 percent so far in 2011, the second biggest loser on France's broad SBF120 index.

