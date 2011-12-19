The prospect of a raft of credit downgrades that could soon hit euro zone countries has already been priced in by the market, Societe Generale strategists say.

"Last time S&P downgraded Italy and Spain, neither equity markets nor credit markets reacted significantly," they write in a note.

"In fact, we believe that the market has now already largely anticipated further downgrades of European countries from rating agencies. The question now is not if but rather when and by how many notches such action will materialise."

European stocks are up 0.6 percent in late morning despite a warning from Fitch, which said late on Friday it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries as it believes that a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach."

