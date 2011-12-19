Shares in Bovis Homes and Barratt Developments shed 3.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, the biggest fallers among dull UK housebuilders, as Citigroup downgrades its rating for both to "neutral" from "buy" in a sector review.

"We have trimmed our expectations for total property transactions in 2012 on the back of Citi's lower GDP/higher unemployment forecasts. We expect new house sales though to be flat due to the boost from the Government's new MIG (mortgage indemnity guarantee) scheme," Citigroup says in a note.

However, the broker adds, given the bigger macro uncertainties it has trimmed target prices across nearly all of the the sector to reflect lower price/net asset value target multiples.

Citigroup says this has led it to cut its recommendations on Barratt and Bovis, while remaining buyers of Bellway, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey, and "neutral" on Redrow.

The broker also retains its "neutral" stance on Berkeley Group but has raised its estimates and target price to reflect recent results and the new returns guidance from management.

