Shares in Impregilo rise more than 2 percent to their highest level in eight sessions, lifted by speculation its shareholder base may change and eventually lead to a break up of Italy's biggest construction company.

Daily La Repubblica says in an unsourced report on Saturday that builder Gavio has made a second and higher offer to buy out fellow investors in the IGLI vehicle that controls Impregilo, which has construction and concession assets.

The paper says the new offer, sent to Atlantia and Fondiaria-SAI , values Impregilo shares at 3.6 euros each and is valid until Dec. 23, the same day when Fondiaria's board meets to examine capital-boosting options.

Bruno Binasco, CEO of Gavio's holding Argo Finanziaria, tells Reuters his group has made an add-on to its earlier offer but did not elaborate.

Atlantia, Italy's biggest motorway operator, and insurer Fondiaria have no immediate comment.

"The report adds speculative appeal to the stock," a trader says.

Impregilo is also eyed by the Salini group, Italy's No.3 builder, which has said it is studying a plan to integrate with Impregilo after building up a stake of more than 8 percent.

Banca Akros says in an note: "We acknowledge there is substantial value in a break-up but this time the probability that such an operation materialises has drastically increased".

Reuters messaging rm://sabina.suzzi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net