Shares in HMV Group drop 14.7 percent as the British entertainment retailer, grappling with waning demand in its core CD and DVD markets, posts wider first-half losses and warns it faces a battle to stay in business, leading a number of brokers to chop target prices.

Seymour Pierce halves its target price for HMV to 2.5 pence from 5.0 pence and repeats its "sell" stance on the stock, citing concerns that net debt levels at the group remain high, although the results were broadly in line with expectations.

Numis Securities cuts its target price for HMV to 4 pence from 10 pence, maintaining a "hold" rating on the stock.

"We continue to believe that the chain will struggle to trade itself out of difficulty in a structurally challenged space, together with additional financing costs and tight credit terms, and would continue to avoid," Numis says in a note.

And Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital says: "After 90 years in business, HMV looks set to go down the road of many other companies that have failed to change with the times."

"The retailer missed out on the on-line boom which has seen much newer companies flourish. Unfortunately, like a bad stock market trader, HMV's survival strategy is to sell money makers such as HMV Live in order to prop up its loss making retail business, a strategy ultimately doomed to fail," Ladwa adds.

