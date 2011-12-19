Shares in France's tech group Bull rise as much as 7 percent, the biggest gainers on France's broad SBF 120 index and bouncing back from a 25 percent drop since Dec. 7, after the French government announces an investment in five research projects on cloud computing.

Bull's project dubbed Magellan was chosen among 18 proposals alongside four other companies including Prologue and Orange Labs.

"It's good news, although small. It helps the stock bounce back after its recent plunge," a Paris-based trader says.

