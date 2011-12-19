The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.2 percent at midday, just lagging more modest falls by the mid caps, off 0.1 percent, while the blue chips are flat.

HMV Group drops 10.9 percent as the entertainment retailer, grappling with waning demand in its core CD and DVD markets, posts wider first-half losses and warns it faces a battle to stay in business, leading a number of brokers to chop target prices.

Seymour Pierce halves its target price for HMV to 2.5 pence from 5.0 pence and repeats its "sell" stance on the stock; Numis Securities cuts its target price for HMV to 4 pence from 10 pence, maintaining a "hold" rating.

But elsewhere on the high street, Jacques Vert soars 65 percent after the fashion retailer agrees to be taken over by U.S. private investment firm Sun Capital for about 41.2 million pounds ($64 million) in cash, nearly a month after the British firm issued a full-year profit warning.

