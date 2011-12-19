The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent lower, slightly outperforming both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Blacks Leisure drops 37.5 percent as hopes of a formal takeover bid for the struggling outdoor goods are fading as rival retailers and buy-out firms see a pre-pack administration as the only viable solution for the indebted group, the Financial Times says on Monday.

Blacks' shares plunged on Friday after Sports Direct International withdrew its possible offer for the group, although it said it remains a committed and supportive shareholder of Blacks, in which it holds a 22.48 percent stake.

Kurdistan-focused oil explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum climbs 7.7 percent higher boosted by a report that U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp was mulling an 800 pence a share takeover bid, five times the company's closing share price on Friday.

Exxon and Gulf Keystone declined to comment, while analysts dismissed the prospect of such a high bid from the notoriously financially disciplined Texas-based oil giant, which made headlines with its recent entry into the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

