Shares in Aggreko gain 1.3 percent, among the biggest FTSE 100 risers, with the index up 0.1 percent, as the world's biggest temporary power provider nudges up its pretax profit forecast for 2011, although it is cautious for 2012 in a trading update.

After a strong finish to the year, Aggreko ups its full-year 2011 pretax profit forecast to about 324 million pounds, and says it is well positioned for the start of 2012. Aggreko raised its pretax profit forecast to at least 320 million pounds in October.

Seymour Pierce says it is another strong year for Aggreko, with 2011 numbers expected to be in line with the broker's expectations.

"The outlook statement is cautious: strong growth is anticipated in 1H12 but management are more cautious about 2H12 when they say any downturn in economic activity is more likely to be felt and comparatives will be tougher," the broker adds.

Seymour Pierce repeats its "buy" rating on Aggreko with a 2,100 pence target price saying "Aggreko is the clear market leader in a fast growing industry."



