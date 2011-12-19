Trading volumes are anaemic half way through the session, with the volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 index representing only 26 percent of the average daily volume of the past 90 sessions, 24 percent for UK's FTSE 100, 23 percent for Germany's DAX and 25 percent for France's CAC 40.

"A lot of trading books are already closed for the year, and for the people still around, there isn't much enthusiasm to buy, so we expect volumes to dry up this week," a Paris-based trader says.

"In that sense, today's rise isn't really a sign that confidence is back."

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net