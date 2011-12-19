Shares in Carnival rise 1.7 percent ahead of the release of the cruise operator's fourth-quarter results due out on Tuesday, prompting Evolution Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Evolution expects Carnival to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of 35 cents, inline with consensus, and says while the share price short-term may be volatile given uncertainty over fuel costs and the 2012 outlook, longer-term the shares offer good value.

"The key to our longer term investment case is the expected surge of free cashflow which we forecast to rise from a low of $2.4 billion in 2008 to $4.7 billion by 2014 with new ships entering service as and when trading recovers," the broker says.

Evolution says it expects much of the free cashflow to be returned to its shareholders via dividends or share buy-backs and estimates that Carnival could retire up to a quarter of its equity in the next 3-5 years.

