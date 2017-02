European shares remain higher after the start of trading on Wall Street, where stocks rebound after steep losses last week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.8 percent at 964.25 points.

Autos, up 1.6 percent, are among the biggest sectoral gainers, though strategists say it follows recent weakness.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up between 0.4 and 0.6 percent in early trading.

