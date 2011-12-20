Shares in Deutsche Telekom are indicated to open 1 percent lower after AT&T dropped its controversial $39 billion bid for T-Mobile USA.

"The failure of the deal is strategically negative," a trader says, adding that confirmation by Deutsche Telekom of its 2011 guidance and the "rich break-up fee" could offset some of the negative impact.

Another trader says the news was not a huge surprise: "Still, it means a major setback for (Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive) Obermann, who now has to decide what to do with T-Mobile USA."

The German blue chip index is indicated to open flat.

