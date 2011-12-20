Shares in Fresenius Medical Care are indicated to open 2.3 percent lower after lowering its revenue outlook.

"Even though FMC cites to currency and special effects, it is bad news, which doesn't make a buying mood," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

Shares in parent company Fresenius are indicated to open down 0.8 percent, while the German blue chip index is seen 0.4 percent lower.

