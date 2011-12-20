Shares in WSP Group jump nearly 15 percent as the environmental consultancy confirms in line trading, albeit with some additional exceptional items, and an agreed debt re-financing in a pre-close season update, with traders saying the stock had been oversold in the run-up to the statement.

"Shares have been very weak over the last three months down 35.5 percent, compared to the market (-9 percent) and international peers (+2.0 percent). We would expect the shares to rally this morning," says Peel Hunt in a note, repeating its "hold" rating on WSP.

The broker says that while it does not anticipate changing its 2011 full-year pretax profit estimate of 29.8 million pounds, due to continuing challenging conditions, it anticipates reducing its 2012 forecast by 5 percent to 30.0 million pounds.

Brewin Dolphin makes no change to its estimates for WSP but does reduce its target price to 251 pence from 289 pence, although as that level it still leaves considerable share price upside, the broker repeats its "buy" stance on the stock.

"We expect the shares to bounce on the back of this update.  The prospect of a bid from a major international consultancy remains a possibility," Brewin adds.

And Panmure Gordon also cuts its target price for WSP, to 216 pence from 285 pence, but also maintains its "buy" rating on the stock.

"We believe the shares have been oversold in the run up to this statement and with the stock trading on 5 times 2012 estimated EPS with a potential yield of 9 percent the long term risk/reward ratio looks compelling from here," Panmure says in a note,

