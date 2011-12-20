Shares in SVG Capital jump nearly 18 percent, the biggest FTSE 250 riser, with the index up 0.2 percent, as the firm unveils plans to return 170 million pounds ($264 million) to shareholders, and says it will start placing money with private equity groups other than Permira.

SVG, which is the biggest investor in buyout firm Permira, says the cash will be returned via an initial 50 million pound tender offer, complemented by share buybacks.

"We view these proposals detailed in today's strategic update as positive as they highlight SVG's commitment to enhancing long term shareholder value," says Espirito Santo Investment Bank in a note, reiterating its "buy" recommendation and fair value of 401 pence on the stock.

