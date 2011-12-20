Shares in Interparfums tumble 17 percent after the French fragrance company announces that London-listed Burberry is assessing the price of its licence, and says they are in talks to create a new structure for Burberry's fragrance and cosmetic line, prompting analysts to review their outlook for Interparfums.

"Although Burberry's option to take back its licence in exchange for a minimum payment of 200 million euros seemed to us to be a means of exercising pressure rather than a high risk, Burberry has finally decided to exercise this option in the event of a J-V with Interparfums failing to materialise," a Paris-based trader says.

The trader says the news represents a sharp deterioration in visibility and valuation for the stock excluding Burberry.

Natixis cut its recommendation on the stock to "reduce" from "buy". Interparfums stock has fallen over 34 percent so far this year.

London-listed Burberry rises 1.1 percent.

