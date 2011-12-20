Shares in Sports Direct International add 2.1 percent, one of the biggest mid cap gainers, with the index up 0.3 percent , as Seymour Pierce upgrades its rating for the sporting goods retailer to "buy" from "hold".

Seymour Pierce also increases its target price for Sports Direct to 240 pence, up from 200 pence, and raises its full-year pre-tax profit forecasts to 160 million pounds from 155 million pounds for 2012, and to 180 million pounds from 168 million pounds for 2013.

The broker says that, after a strong second quarter, it is confident that the positive momentum has continued in the latest quarter.

Seymour Pierce says it also believes that passing the dividend was not a precursor to the company embarking on a fest of corporate activity, which could have included Blacks Leisure, which Sports Direct walked away from bidding for last week.

"We now believe that with net debt approaching 200 million pounds after acquiring a tranche of stores, the company probably wants to have the flexibility and fire power, which may be enhanced by an equity issue, to be able to acquire good brands in the market such as No Fear," the broker adds.

