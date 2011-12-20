Shares in British Polythene Industries rise 3.1 percent after the packaging company says 2011 results are likely to be at the top end of market expectations, though it points to a difficult trading environment.

Investec Securities says in a note that BPI "has had a good year, despite the tough market conditions", and forecasts that the group should report a rise of about 17 percent rise in pre-tax profit to 18.5 million pounds in 2011.

"Self-help and a strong European performance have been contributory factors," Investec says, reiterating its "buy" recommendation.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net